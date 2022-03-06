Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima in family picture

Actor Ranbir Kapoor might not be on social media but his photos and videos somehow make their way to his fans.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 18:53 IST
Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima in family picture
Ranbir Kapoor with family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ranbir Kapoor might not be on social media but his photos and videos somehow make their way to his fans. On Sunday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new picture of the actor on her Instagram handle, in which he can be seen enjoying an intimate family dinner with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima.

Ranbir looked dashing in a printed shirt and his bearded look. On the other hand, Neetu wore a black shrug with a white T-shirt and Riddhima donned a simple, elegant outfit. Riddhima captioned the post, "Love & only love."

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's' Brahmastra' in which he will be sharing the screen space with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civilian to take the Asian Games trials

Shashank Singh Kataria becomes the youngest equestrian athlete and only civi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022