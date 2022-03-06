Ananya Panday's mom shares endearing family picture

'Gehraiyaan' actor Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday shared an adorable throwback picture of them on Sunday. The 'Khaali Peeli' actor looked super cute as she was held by her parents in the photo, which seemed to be from an old vacation, in Goa.

The cute family trio gave oodles of summer vibes in the picture. Palm trees and a beach framed the backdrop of the picture. She took to the caption and wrote, "There's something about old pictures @chunkypanday @ananyapanday #cameraroll" The comments section was all hearts for the lovely post. Celebs like Farah Khan Ali, Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora showered their love on the post.

Farah wrote, "Yes there is because you're looking hot", while Amrita commented, "Yes there is". Meanwhile, Ananya is gearing up for her upcoming project 'Liger' with Vijay Deverakonda and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

