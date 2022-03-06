Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' owners, beneficiaries Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 19:54 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with 'Jan Aushadhi Kendra' owners and beneficiaries of the scheme aimed at making available affordable generic medicines on Monday via video conferencing, his office said.

The interaction on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas' will be followed by an address by Modi, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said.

The theme of the event is 'Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi'.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with Jan Aushadhi kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme on March 7 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing, according to the statement.

'Jan Aushadhi Week' is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

In line with the prime minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8,600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district, the statement said.

