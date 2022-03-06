Eminent Tripura doctor Ila Lodh to be honoured with posthumous ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’

A renowned gynaecologist and former Director of Health Services in Tripura, Dr Ila Lodh, will be posthumously honoured with the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar-2020’ at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 8. The Centre confers the ‘Nari Shakti Puraskar’ every year to recognise the relentless service of women towards the cause of women empowerment and social welfare. “Renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist late Dr Ila Lodh has been selected for Nari Shakti Puraskar-2020 posthumously for her immense contribution to women empowerment”, said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a Facebook post on Sunday.

Dr Lodh died of old age-related ailments in Kolkata on July 19 last year. “It's a matter of pride for the state that her work has been recognized by the higher authorities of the country and she is being felicitated for the same by the President of India. She worked as the Director of Health Services and gave her best to the public service,” the chief minister said. Her son, Debanjan Lodh, will receive the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.

