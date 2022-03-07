Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' ditches theatrical release for OTT premiere

Actor Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute' will not be released in theatres.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-03-2022 10:41 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 10:41 IST
Poster of Salute movie (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay.#SaluteOnSonyLIV #Salute #SonyLIV," he wrote. Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Dulquer as a cop, which is a first in his career. The screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay has written the script of the film.

'Salute' also marks Diana Penty's debut in the Malayalam film industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

