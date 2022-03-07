Left Menu

07-03-2022
Taron Egerton faints on stage during play performance, assures he is 'fine'
''Kingsman'' star Taron Egerton collapsed on stage during the maiden performance of his new play, ''Cock'' at Ambassadors Theatre in London.

The 32-year-old actor was in the middle of his performance alongside Jonathan Bailey when he fainted.

According to Deadline, a doctor from the crowd rushed to the stage to help Egerton.

After a 40-minute break, the play’s director, Marianne Elliott, came on stage to assure the audience that the actor was ''absolutely fine''.

However, Egerton was unable to continue the performance, and understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in for the final section of the play.

The actor later posted an health update on his Instagram Story.

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of cock last night. I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego but I’m fine,'' he wrote.

Thanking Harper-Jackson for stepping in, Egerton assured fans that he will be back with a ''vengeance''. The play is scheduled for a 12-week run.

''Cock'' also features actors Phil Daniels and Jade Anouka.

Written by Mike Bartlett, the play is about a man who begins to question his sexuality after falling in love with a woman he meets on his commute. The man previously identified as gay.

