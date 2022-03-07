Left Menu

We expect this collaboration will lead to great things together. On her association with the brand, Khan said that in a short span of time, The Souled Store TSS has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space.Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 12:16 IST
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan makes investment in The Souled Store
Sara Ali Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Casual wear and apparel brand The Souled Store on Monday said Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has invested an undisclosed amount in it.

In August last year, the start-up had raised Rs 75 crore in a Series-B funding round led by Elevation Capital.

Commenting on Khan's investment, The Souled Store co-founder Rohin Samtaney said, ''Her quirky and experimentative styling best reflects our brand image. We couldn't have found a better investor and partner. We expect this collaboration will lead to great things together.'' On her association with the brand, Khan said that in a short span of time, The Souled Store (TSS) has carved a niche for itself in the casual wear space.

''Being an ardent pop-culture lover, and a firm believer in originality and comfort being as important as fashion, I see the brand as a perfect fit to invest in. I look forward to being part of the TSS family,'' she added.

Primarily an online brand, TSS' current product portfolio includes top wear, bottom wear, innerwear and activewear for men and women. It has over 180 licences, including Disney, Warner Bros., WWE, IPL and Viacom18. It also has five offline stores with the company planning to add more going forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

