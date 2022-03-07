Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan's ‘Salute' skips theatrical release, to premiere on SonyLIV

Actor Dulquer Salmaans Malayalam crime thriller Salute will skip theatrical release and have its world premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV.The film was pushed from its January 14 theatrical release due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 13:21 IST
Actor Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam crime thriller ''Salute'' will skip theatrical release and have its world premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV.

The film was pushed from its January 14 theatrical release due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country. Salmaan has backed ''Salute'' under his banner Wayfarer Films.

The streaming platform made the announcement on its Twitter page, late Sunday evening. The premier date of the film is yet to be revealed.

''SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you Dulquer Salman’s #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay.

#SaluteOnSonyLIV #Salute #Dulquer #DQ #SonyLIV,'' the post read.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film features Salmaan as a cop and also stars Diana Penty.

Salmaan is currently seen in the Tamil romantic-comedy ''Hey Sinamika'', which released theatrically last week. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

