Over 1,700 watch BSF’s retreat ceremony along IB in Jammu

Over 1,700 people watched an enthralling retreat ceremony and band display by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Suchetgarh sector here, an official said on Monday.The BSF band gave an impressive display at the retreat ceremony held at the Octroi Border Out Post on Sunday in the continued programme of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-03-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 15:44 IST
Over 1,700 people watched an enthralling retreat ceremony and band display by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Suchetgarh sector here, an official said on Monday.

The BSF band gave an impressive display at the retreat ceremony held at the Octroi Border Out Post on Sunday in the continued program of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Deputy Inspector General S P S Sandhu said. Sandhu, also the BSF spokesperson in Jammu, said the colorful BSF band played many popular tunes and splendid marching enthralled the audience.

BSF's Jammu frontier IG D K Boora along with other officers including DIG S K Singh and DIG Surjeet Singh were present on the occasion, Sandhu said. Boora praised the BSF for its professionalism and expertise in guarding the country's borders and said the force has been delivering its best despite new challenges on the border.

Sandhu said the BSF has always been at the forefront to organize such programs to create a sense of patriotism among the border population and to nourish the relationship between the BSF and the civil population.

With fervor and zeal, around 1,750 spectators applauded the BSF's musical performance and the retreat ceremony, he said. After suspension for about seven weeks due to COVID-19, the BSF restarted the beating retreat ceremony in Suchetgarh on February 26. The 'Wagah-Attari-style' ceremony, comprising a structured parade by the BSF's 'praharis' every Saturday and Sunday, was launched in October to promote border tourism and is attracting a good number of visitors.

