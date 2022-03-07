Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent'
Superstar Mammootty has joined the cast of the Akhil Akkineni-headlined spy thriller Agent, the makers announced on Monday.Directed by Surender Reddy, the Telugu film is produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.The official Twitter account of AK Entertainments shared a poster featuring the 70-year-old actor, who reportedly plays a military officer in the film.A stalwart of Indian cinema who paved his own path with discipline and dedication.
''Agent'', first announced in 2020, kick-started its production last year.
Mammootty's latest release is the Malayalam action thriller ''Bheeshma Parvam'', which released last week.
Apart from ''Agent'', the actor will also be seen in ''Puzhu'' and ''Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'', which will be directed by ''Jallikattu'' helmer Lijo Jose Pellissery.
