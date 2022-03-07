Left Menu

Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent'

Superstar Mammootty has joined the cast of the Akhil Akkineni-headlined spy thriller Agent, the makers announced on Monday.Directed by Surender Reddy, the Telugu film is produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.The official Twitter account of AK Entertainments shared a poster featuring the 70-year-old actor, who reportedly plays a military officer in the film.A stalwart of Indian cinema who paved his own path with discipline and dedication.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:30 IST
Mammootty joins shoot of Akhil Akkineni's 'Agent'
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Mammootty has joined the cast of the Akhil Akkineni-headlined spy thriller ''Agent'', the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Surender Reddy, the Telugu film is produced by AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

The official Twitter account of AK Entertainments shared a poster featuring the 70-year-old actor, who reportedly plays a military officer in the film.

''A stalwart of Indian cinema who paved his own path with discipline and dedication. Megastar @mammukka joins the shoot of #Agent. Can't wait to witness the magic on sets,'' the tweet read.

''Agent'', first announced in 2020, kick-started its production last year.

Mammootty's latest release is the Malayalam action thriller ''Bheeshma Parvam'', which released last week.

Apart from ''Agent'', the actor will also be seen in ''Puzhu'' and ''Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam'', which will be directed by ''Jallikattu'' helmer Lijo Jose Pellissery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022