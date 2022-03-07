Important to empower daughters to make them self-reliant: President Kovind

Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said it is important to empower daughters to make them self-reliant which will enable them to achieve their aspirations.In his message on the eve of International Womens Day, which is observed every year on March 8, Kovind said today when the world is continuously changing, Indian women are making a significant impact in their personal and social lives as well in the national arena.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:01 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said it is important to empower daughters to make them self-reliant which will enable them to achieve their aspirations.

In his message on the eve of International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8, Kovind said today when the world is continuously changing, Indian women are making a significant impact in their personal and social lives as well in the national arena. ''They are also playing an important role in the development process of our country. It is important to empower our daughters to make them self-reliant. It would enable them to achieve their aspirations even while fulfilling their responsibilities vis-à-vis their family, society, and nation,'' he said.

This day is also an occasion to reiterate our resolve to ensure the safety, dignity, and prosperity of women, the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. ''We must give our sisters and daughters opportunities to realize their potential and hence contribute in nation-building,'' Kovind added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

