Entertainment News Roundup: Bolshoi Theatre's chief conductor quits after pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion; Hipgnosis buys catalogue of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:28 IST
Leonard Cohen Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bolshoi Theatre's chief conductor quits after pressure to condemn Ukraine invasion

Tugan Sokhiev, the chief conductor at Moscow's prestigious Bolshoi Theatre, announced on Sunday he was quitting his job after coming under pressure to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sokhiev also said he was resigning as conductor of an orchestra in the French city of Toulouse, where officials had pressed him to clarify his attitude to the invasion.

Hipgnosis buys catalogue of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen

Hipgnosis Song Management said on Sunday it has acquired the music catalog of Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. "Hipgnosis has acquired rights in all 278 songs and derivatives written by Leonard Cohen, including Hallelujah," the company said.

Box Office: 'The Batman' Scores $128 Million, Second-Biggest Pandemic Debut

Holy ticket sales, Batman! Robert Pattinson's pitch-black superhero adventure "The Batman" collected a mighty $128.5 million in its box office debut, marking the best opening weekend of 2022 by a landslide. But what is more impressive: it's only the second pandemic-era movie to cross the $100 million mark in a single weekend, a feat first achieved by "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which launched last December to a historic $260 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

