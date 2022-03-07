Left Menu

When Virat Kohli, Dhoni grooved to 'London Thumakda' along with Kangana Ranaut

Whether it's on field or off field, it's always a treat for fans to witness the fun camaraderie between cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. But have you ever watched them shaking a leg with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and that too on her song 'London Thumakda'? If you haven't seen their dance, then head to Kangana's Instagram handle right away.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:28 IST
Kangana Ranaut with Virat Kohli and Dhoni (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Whether it's on field or off field, it's always a treat for fans to witness the fun camaraderie between cricketers MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. But have you ever watched them shaking a leg with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and that too on her song 'London Thumakda'? If you haven't seen their dance, then head to Kangana's Instagram handle right away. On Sunday, Kangana took to the social media application and shared a picture in which Kohli and Dhoni can be seen making the 'London Thumakda' pose with the actor herself.

The image also starred cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Stuart Binny. The particular snap was clicked during the promotions of Kangana's hit film 'Queen', which has completed eight years today.

"On this day (7th March) in 2014, a film came called #Queen...and it changed my life forever.....I did many iconic roles after that...Datto, Manikarnika, Thalaivii, but little did I know, no matter what I do I will forever be remembered as #Queen," she captioned the post. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, 'Queen' revolves around Rani Mehra (Kangana) who decides to go on her honeymoon alone after her fiance Vijay Dhingra (Rajkummar Rao) cancels their wedding just a day before their special day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

