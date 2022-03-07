Left Menu

Dulquer Salmaan's ‘Salute' skips theatrical release, to premiere on SonyLIV on March 18

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:28 IST
Dulquer Salmaan-starrer crime thriller ''Salute'' is slated to have its world premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV on March 18, the makers announced Monday.

The Malayalam film was previously scheduled to be released in theatres on January 14 but was postponed due to the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Diana Penty. Salmaan has also backed ''Salute'' under his production banner Wayfarer Films.

The streamer shared the release date and trailer of ''Salute'' on its official Twitter page.

''SonyLIV and Wayfarer films are glad to come together to bring you Dulquer Salman's #Salute directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay. #SaluteOnSonyLIV #Salute #Dulquer #DQ #SonyLIV,'' the post read.

Salmaan's latest release is the Tamil romantic-comedy ''Hey Sinamika'', which hit the theatres last week. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

