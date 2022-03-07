Left Menu

Shruti Haasan gets back to work post COVID recovery

Actor Shruti Haasan has recovered from COVID-19 and is all set to get back to work.

Updated: 07-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:47 IST
Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shruti Haasan has recovered from COVID-19 and is all set to get back to work. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, the actor shared her excitement in a sing-song manner that she will be going back to work today.

Later, she also posted a carfie, in which she can be seen wearing a black-coloured face mask. She added a sticker that read, "Back to work."

Shruti tested positive for COVID-19 on February 27. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline. (ANI)

