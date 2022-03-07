Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:52 IST
Kartik Aaryan wraps Mumbai schedule of 'Shehzada'
Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday said he has wrapped a schedule of his forthcoming film ''Shehzada'' here.

The team of the Rohit Dhawan directorial had earlier finished work on its first schedule last November in Delhi.

Aaryan took to Instagram and posted a picture with his co-star Kriti Sanon announcing the wrap. ''One more schedule wrap,'' the 31-year-old actor wrote.

''Shehzada'' is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster ''Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'', starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Besides Aaryan and Sanon, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, ''Shehzada'' is expected to be released in cinemas on November 4, 2022.

Aaryan's other upcoming releases also include ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' and ''Freddy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

