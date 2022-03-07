Left Menu

Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia's 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' to release on April 22

Actor-singer Shirley Setia's Telugu debut film 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari', with co-star Naga Shaurya, is all set to hit the big screen on April 22, 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:10 IST
Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia's 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' to release on April 22
Poster of 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-singer Shirley Setia's Telugu debut film 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari', with co-star Naga Shaurya, is all set to hit the big screen on April 22, 2022. Taking to their respective Instagram handles on Monday, the lead actors shared a new poster of the film, along with the release date.

In the quirky, colourful poster, Shaurya and Shirley, who play the roles of Krishna and Vrinda in the romantic film, can be seen sharing smiles while riding a scooter. The film is directed by Anish R Krishna, presented by Shankar Prasad Mulpuri and produced by Ira Creations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022