High court won't review decision freeing Cosby from prison

The case was included in a long list of cases the court said Monday it would not hear.The 84-year-old Cosby became the first celebrity convicted of sexual assault in the MeToo era when a jury in 2018 found him guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004.

07-03-2022
The Supreme Court said on Monday it will not take up the sexual assault case against comedian Bill Cosby, leaving in place a decision by Pennsylvania's highest court to throw out his conviction and set him free from prison.

The high court declined prosecutors' request to hear the case and reinstate Cosby's conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court last year threw out Cosby's conviction, saying the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor's agreement not to charge Cosby.

As is typical, the Supreme Court did not say anything in rejecting the case. The case was included in a long list of cases the court said Monday it would not hear.

The 84-year-old Cosby became the first celebrity convicted of sexual assault in the #MeToo era when a jury in 2018 found him guilty of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. A jury had previously deadlocked in Cosby's case, resulting in a mistrial in 2017.

Cosby spent nearly three years in prison before Pennsylvania's high court ordered his release.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission. Constand has done so.(AP) RUP RUP

