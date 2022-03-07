TN Guv, CM extend Women's Day greetings

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi extended his greetings on the eve of International Women's day on Monday.

In his greetings to all the women of the state, he said, ''On this day, we rejuvenate our commitment to respect women and womanhood and celebrate with gratitude their contributions to family, society, Nation and World in making each of these human collectives a better institution''.

''In our country, women's leadership in spiritual, intellectual, social and political domains since time immemorial is a fact we are all proud of. While our Nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we salute the indomitable courage and sacrifices of our women freedom fighters'', the Governor said in Raj Bhavan message.

''The Nation shall ever remain grateful to her women leaders like Avvaiyaar, Veera Mangai Velu Natchiar, Jhansi Ki Rani, Dr Annie Besant and many others who suffered for India's freedom'', he added.

Women's day is celebrated every year on March 8.

In his message, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the rights and welfare of women will be protected and the 'Dravidian Model government' will always stand for their development.

In an official release, he listed out the schemes introduced by his government for the welfare of the women, including enhancement of women's reservation in government jobs to 40 per cent, free bus travel among others.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also extended his greetings on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)