It is always endearing to see actors post inspiring and respectful messages for their colleagues, especially on public platforms. Actor Boman Irani posted one such loving message for his "senior", Anupam Kher, on Monday, which won the hearts of netizens.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:08 IST
Boman Irani posts heart-warming birthday wish for his 'inspiration' Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher and Boman Irani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It is always endearing to see actors post inspiring and respectful messages for their colleagues, especially on public platforms. Actor Boman Irani posted one such loving message for his "senior", Anupam Kher, on Monday, which won the hearts of netizens. Boman took to his Instagram handle to post a monochromatic picture of him and the 'A Wednesday' actor and wrote a loving birthday wish, which read, "Was a young man when I saw this "senior" actor in his first film Saaransh, chewing up the screen. It was then I thought I would join films. So inspired was I. Little that I knew that this "old man" was only 27 years old. Thanks for the inspiration! It remains even after 37 years. Only with greater force. Happy birthday @anupampkher."

The 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' actor's post was filled with comments from fans, who were all praises for such a beautiful wish. One fan wrote, "How beautifully wished", while another commented, "Legends in a vintage photo".

Boman and Anupam have shared the screen space in films like 'Veer Zara', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Mara', 'Heyy Babyy', but their most famous film together was the Dibakar Banerjee directorial 'Khosla Ka Ghosla'. Earlier, Anupam had shared a picture of himself, Boman, and veteran actor Danny Dengongpa on his Instagram account.

Boman will be next seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', which stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role. Anupam is awaiting the release of 'The Kashmir Files', which has been slated for a theatrical release on March 11, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

