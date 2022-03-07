Left Menu

Shriya Saran unveils first look from 'Kabza'

'Drishyam' actor Shriya Saran unveiled her first look from the highly anticipated Kannada film, 'Kabza', on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 23:12 IST
Shriya Saran unveils first look from 'Kabza'
Shriya Saran (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

'Drishyam' actor Shriya Saran unveiled her first look from the highly anticipated Kannada film, 'Kabza', on Monday. The actor looked nothing less than a queen in the breath-taking poster of hers, which she shared on her Instagram handle.

She took to the caption and wrote, "Kabza is an action movie set in 1970's. This movie depicts the journey of a brutal gangster in India history ever revealed. Even I'm curious to know about it.. aren't you? Directed by amazing @rchandru_movies . So happy be working with amazing actors .... This is going to be one fantastic movie @nimmaupendra @kichhasudeepa @kabzaamovie @ravibasrur." Sharing another look, in her character 'Madhumita', she wrote, "Thank you for making me part of this beautiful film".

Shriya has been busy shooting for many projects like 'Music School' and 'Drishyam 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
3
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
4
Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

Karnataka govt approves 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022