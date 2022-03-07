Left Menu

Twinkle Khanna mourns the loss of her pet dog Cleo

Twinkle Khanna is carrying a "heavy and empty" heart after her pet, whom she had for twelve years, passed away.

Twinkle Khanna mourns the loss of her pet dog Cleo
Twinkle Khanna is carrying a "heavy and empty" heart after her pet, whom she had for twelve years, passed away. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the writer shared the sad news by posting clips of her "beautiful Cleo".

In one of the clips, Twinkle can be seen brushing Cleo's coat and giving a hug in the end. In the caption, she wrote, "Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don't know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does."

The post flooded with comforting and caring comments. Actor Bobby Deol dropped a string of broken heart emoticons.

A social media user added, "I understand ur pain and loss!! I lost my pug in 2020! Still miss him! It's like losing a part of u!!" Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle is currently working on her fourth book. (ANI)

