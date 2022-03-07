'Powerful Women of the Year 2022' awards given to 35 achievers

Left Menu

Women achievers from various fields were presented with the 'Powerful Women of the Year 2022' award on the eve of International Women's Day at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

Actors Swara Bhasker and Huma Qureshi were among the women felicitated.

Thirty-five women achievers were awarded on the occasion. They included Meghna Ghai Puri, Payal Ghosh, Zaara Yesmin, Shikha Talsania, Avantika Khatri, Eram Aftab Faridi and Dr Duru Shah, among others. (ANI)

