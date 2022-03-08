Left Menu

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan starrer 'Heart of Stone'

After dominating the Indian box office, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

08-03-2022
After dominating the Indian box office, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'. According to Deadline, Bhatt will be joining Hollywood superstars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan for the Netflix international spy thriller Heart of Stone from Netflix and Skydance.

The project will be helmed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder have contributed to the script. Plot details are being kept under wraps. As per Deadline, the project will be produced by Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn and Pilot Wave's Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher are executively producing. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which secured the third-biggest opening last weekend as well the biggest non-holiday opening for a Bollywood film since the start of the pandemic.

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. Alia is also awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. (ANI)

