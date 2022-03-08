Left Menu

Netflix sets premiere date for 'Russian Doll' season 2

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 11:54 IST
Netflix sets premiere date for 'Russian Doll' season 2
Representative image Image Credit: Netflix
  • Country:
  • United States

The second season of American comedy-drama series ''Russian Doll'' will arrive on Netflix on April 20, the streamer has announced.

Lead star Natasha Lyonne also returns as the showrunner and executive producer, reported Deadline.

In the show, Lyonne plays Nadia Vulvokov, a game developer who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop and tries to solve it, leading to her finding Alan Zaveri (Charlie Barnett) in the same situation.

The upcoming installment is set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality's time loop together.

The Emmy-winning series, co-created by Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Alex Buono, Poehler, Headland, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Dave Becky, Kate Arend, Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman also executive produce ''Russian Doll''.

The critically acclaimed series is also produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The first season of the show premiered on February 1, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022