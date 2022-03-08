Left Menu

Shonda Rhimes to produce White House set murder mystery 'The Residence' for Netflix

After the success of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna, Shonda Rhimes and her longtime Shondaland partner Betsy Beers are producing another show for Netflix, a mystery drama set inside the White House.Titled The Residence, the drama will use Kate Anderson Browers book The Residence Inside the Private World of the White House as a starting point to tell a new murder mystery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The eight-episode drama is from showrunner and exec producer Paul William Davies, a Shondaland veteran whose credits include ABCs Scandal and creating For the People.The official logline of the eight-episode series reads 132 rooms.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The official logline of the eight-episode series reads: "132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world's most famous mansion." The Residence will be produced in-house at Netflix via Shondaland's overall deal as well as the multiple-year pact Davies has with the streamer. ''Grey's Anatomy'' producer's Netflix roster includes ''Bridgerton'', and the Rhimes-penned prequel, ''Inventing Anna'' and anthology ''Notes on Love''. ''The Residence'' is yet to have a premiere date. ''Bridgerton'', a Regency-era romantic drama revolving around the children of a family, is among Netflix's most successful shows and was praised for its color-blind casting, while ''Inventing Anna'', which has been dominating the streamer's top-10 list, explores the life of Anna Sorokin, a Russian-German convicted con artist, and fraudster.

