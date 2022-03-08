Left Menu

Tabu wraps second schedule of 'Khufiya'

Actor Tabu on Tuesday said she has finished shooting for the second schedule of her upcoming spy thriller film Khufiya.The Netflix movie marks the actors third collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after Maqbool and Haider.Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture with her crew.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 12:51 IST
Tabu wraps second schedule of 'Khufiya'
Tabu (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tabu on Tuesday said she has finished shooting for the second schedule of her upcoming spy thriller film ''Khufiya''.

The Netflix movie marks the actor's third collaboration with director Vishal Bhardwaj after ''Maqbool'' and ''Haider''.

Tabu took to Instagram and posted a picture with her crew. ''End of schedule 2. #Khufiya,'' the 50-year-old actor wrote.

''Khufiya'' is billed as a film inspired by true events. It is based on the popular espionage novel ''Escape to Nowhere'' by Amar Bhushan.

The film presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets. ''All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover,'' the streamer had earlier shared.

Also starring Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi, ''Khufiya'' began production last year. Tabu will also be seen in the caper thriller ''Kuttey'', which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. She also has the comedy film ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', the crime thriller ''Drishyam 2'', and action thriller ''Bholaa'' in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022