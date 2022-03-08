Left Menu

Tabu wraps up second shoot schedule of 'Khufiya'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 15:05 IST
Tabu wraps up second shoot schedule of 'Khufiya'
Tabu (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Tabu has wrapped up the second shoot schedule of her upcoming espionage thriller 'Khufiya' on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a picture of herself with her team and wrote, "End of schedule 2. #khufiya @vishalrbhardwaj."

Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is based on the espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. The Netflix project is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down India's defence secrets.

The spy thriller also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

