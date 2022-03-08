Tabu wraps up second shoot schedule of 'Khufiya'

Actor Tabu has wrapped up the second shoot schedule of her upcoming espionage thriller 'Khufiya' on Tuesday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu shared a picture of herself with her team and wrote, "End of schedule 2. #khufiya @vishalrbhardwaj."

Helmed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Khufiya' is based on the espionage novel 'Escape to Nowhere' by Amar Bhushan. The Netflix project is a story about Krishna Mehra, an R&AW operative who is assigned to track down India's defence secrets.

The spy thriller also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

