Left Menu

Everyday is women's day: Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the occasion of International Women's Day, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an inspiring note to celebrate womanhood.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:10 IST
Everyday is women's day: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Women's Day, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an inspiring note to celebrate womanhood. Taking to Instagram Story, Kareena wrote, "Every day is women's day... Pride, love, equality, respect."

Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor, too, celebrated Women's Day and that too by shooting. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from her vanity.

"What better way to celebrate women's day! At the job, doing what you love. To all the strong woman out there, keep shining, keep growing #happywomensday," Karisma captioned the post. International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022