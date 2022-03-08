Left Menu

NFDC, Netflix join hands for virtual scriptwriting programme for women

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 16:12 IST
NFDC, Netflix join hands for virtual scriptwriting programme for women
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) on Tuesday announced a virtual training programme for hundred women scriptwriters in partnership with streaming platform Netflix.

With the programme, designed for industry professionals, freelance writers, academicians and final-year students of film schools, the NFDC aims to upskill and empower the creative community in India, and create a more gender-inclusive media and entertainment ecosystem, a press release stated.

The curriculum and course structure of the programme, to be conducted in four batches, have been collaboratively developed by the NFDC and Netflix.

Furthermore, the participants will complete the programme after submitting a script, within 30 days of completion of their training and each participant will undergo a comprehensive assessment by a joint committee of officials from the NFDC and Netflix.

Based on the evaluation, shortlisted scripts will have the opportunity to be selected for NFDC Screenwriting Lab or at the NFDC Film Bazaar.

Ravinder Bhakar, managing director, NFDC, said this programme would empower women and will provide them a platform to showcase their talent.

''With the advent of OTT platforms, it is a great contribution by Netflix to have come forward to support the cause of training and development of women professionals,'' Bhakar said in a statement.

According to the press release, the participants will get an opportunity to train under veteran screenwriter-filmmaker Munish Bhardwaj, known for movies like ''Moh Maya Money”, “Ankhon Dekhi” and “Everything is Fine”.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022