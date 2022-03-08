Left Menu

International Women's Day way of remembering struggle of pioneering women: Shabana Azmi

Explaining the significance of International Women's Day, veteran actor Shabana Azmi said the occasion marks the celebration of female power in a male-dominated society.

The 71-year-old actor believes the day, observed on March 8 every year, helps in bringing the world's attention to women's issues.

''Why should there be a special women's day? Why isn't everyday a woman's day, is a question often asked. The answer is, precisely because everyday is not women's day in a patriarchal, man-dominated society. After all, we don't have a man's day, because it is just presumed that everyday is a man's day,'' she shared in a video that posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Azmi, known for championing women's rights on and off screen with her work, said International Women's Day is a way of remembering ''all those pioneering women because of whose struggle today we have reached a position where we can ask for our rights.'' The National Award winner, whose acting credits include films like ''Mandi'', ''Masoom'', ''Fire'', and ''Godmother'', said people should not ''undermine'' the importance of the day.

''... how important it is for the progress of a society and in fact, the world, to make sure that women get equality. Equality of opportunity which can lead to equality of result. Happy International Women's Day,'' she added.

On the work front, Azmi will next be seen in Steven Spielberg-produced series ''Halo''. She is also set to feature in Karan Johar-directed ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'', also starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

