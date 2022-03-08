7-year-old girl pens book on inclusivity, identity

Seven-year-old Parnika Shrotriya will come out with a book on fireflies in which she talks about celebrating oneself and one's identity and also of inclusivity.

On International Women's Day, Manjul Publishing House announced that it will bring out ''The Dark Firefly'' in collaboration with TheHappyMomsCafe next month.

Filled with colourful illustrations and fun facts on fireflies, the book is aimed at children aged 4-7 years.

The story talks about the importance of celebrating oneself and finding pride in one's own identity. It will inspire children to identify their true potential and celebrate their uniqueness, the publisher said.

Shrotriya, who is one of the youngest authors in the country, believes in an inclusive world and says this book is her valiant attempt in that direction.

According to her, ''The Dark Firefly'' symbolises the light in people's hearts and the strength to find themselves on the path of contentment, peace and compassion.

''I hope this book will let the light of kindness in your heart twinkle like the brightest star in the world,'' she says.

Talking about the book, Preeti Chaturvedi, founder of TheHappyMomsCafe, says, ''At TheHappyMomsCafe, we are focusing on creating a happiness framework for mothers and kids. We want to create content that helps families discover happiness. 'The Dark Firefly' is our contribution towards this goal.'' PTI ZMN RB RB

