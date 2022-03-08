Left Menu

7-year-old girl pens book on inclusivity, identity

The Dark Firefly is our contribution towards this goal. PTI ZMN RB RB

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:13 IST
7-year-old girl pens book on inclusivity, identity
  • Country:
  • India

Seven-year-old Parnika Shrotriya will come out with a book on fireflies in which she talks about celebrating oneself and one's identity and also of inclusivity.

On International Women's Day, Manjul Publishing House announced that it will bring out ''The Dark Firefly'' in collaboration with TheHappyMomsCafe next month.

Filled with colourful illustrations and fun facts on fireflies, the book is aimed at children aged 4-7 years.

The story talks about the importance of celebrating oneself and finding pride in one's own identity. It will inspire children to identify their true potential and celebrate their uniqueness, the publisher said.

Shrotriya, who is one of the youngest authors in the country, believes in an inclusive world and says this book is her valiant attempt in that direction.

According to her, ''The Dark Firefly'' symbolises the light in people's hearts and the strength to find themselves on the path of contentment, peace and compassion.

''I hope this book will let the light of kindness in your heart twinkle like the brightest star in the world,'' she says.

Talking about the book, Preeti Chaturvedi, founder of TheHappyMomsCafe, says, ''At TheHappyMomsCafe, we are focusing on creating a happiness framework for mothers and kids. We want to create content that helps families discover happiness. 'The Dark Firefly' is our contribution towards this goal.'' PTI ZMN RB RB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022