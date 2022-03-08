Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor to start next schedule of Luv Ranjan's film

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is set to begin shooting for the latest schedule of filmmaker Luv Ranjans untitled next film starting Tuesday.The actor will shoot the film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:23 IST
Shraddha Kapoor to start next schedule of Luv Ranjan's film
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shraddha Kapoor is set to begin shooting for the latest schedule of filmmaker Luv Ranjan's untitled next film starting Tuesday.

The actor will shoot the film, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, in Mumbai. There are only two important schedules left, before the film wraps up.

According to a source close to Shraddha, the ''Baaghi 3'' actor is beginning the shoot here after a small break owing to Ranjan's wedding last month, which was attended by her and Ranbir.

''She is all set to kickstart the next schedule of Luv Ranjan's next from 8th of March. They will be shooting for it in Mumbai and then get onto another location for the last leg of shoot. Ranbir and Shraddha had a blast at director Luv Ranjan's wedding, after which she is now super pumped to get back on the film sets,'' source said.

The untitled film, reportedly a romantic-comedy, marks the first collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir, who last featured in the 2018 hit ''Sanju''.

It also marks the duo's first film with Ranjan, best known for the ''Pyaar Ka Punchnama'' franchise and the blockbuster ''Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety''.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor.

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022