Rakul Preet Singh begins dubbing for 'Chattriwali'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who had wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Chattriwali', shared on social media that she has started dubbing for the film. The 'Aiyaari' actor took to her Instagram story, on Tuesday, to post a picture of herself in a dubbing studio and wrote, "#Chattriwali dubbing begins".

The actor was seen sporting a light grey sleeveless knit top and kept her makeup look minimal. She was all smiling in the picture. Earlier, sharing a still of hers from the film, she wrote, "The protons, neutrons and electrons at our lab have to say one thing - keep the inner fire burning! #Chhatriwali A happy woman's day to all you lovely women. Keep Shining. @tejasdeoskar @soniyeah22 @eshaanphadnis @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies"

In the still, Rakul can be seen in a chemistry lab, holding a test tube. Other than 'Chattriwali', Rakul also has other films in her pipeline like 'Runway 34' with Ajay Devgn and 'Doctor G' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.She will also be seen in 'Attack' alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, which has been slated for a theatrical release on April 1, 2022. (ANI)

