Left Menu

Rakul Preet Singh begins dubbing for 'Chattriwali'

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who had wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Chattriwali', shared on social media that she has started dubbing for the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 17:34 IST
Rakul Preet Singh begins dubbing for 'Chattriwali'
Rakul Preet Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Rakul Preet Singh who had wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Chattriwali', shared on social media that she has started dubbing for the film. The 'Aiyaari' actor took to her Instagram story, on Tuesday, to post a picture of herself in a dubbing studio and wrote, "#Chattriwali dubbing begins".

The actor was seen sporting a light grey sleeveless knit top and kept her makeup look minimal. She was all smiling in the picture. Earlier, sharing a still of hers from the film, she wrote, "The protons, neutrons and electrons at our lab have to say one thing - keep the inner fire burning! #Chhatriwali A happy woman's day to all you lovely women. Keep Shining. @tejasdeoskar @soniyeah22 @eshaanphadnis @ronnie.screwvala @rsvpmovies"

In the still, Rakul can be seen in a chemistry lab, holding a test tube. Other than 'Chattriwali', Rakul also has other films in her pipeline like 'Runway 34' with Ajay Devgn and 'Doctor G' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.She will also be seen in 'Attack' alongside John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, which has been slated for a theatrical release on April 1, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022