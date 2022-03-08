HP governor presides over closing ceremony of International Shivratri Fair in Mandi

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the week-long International Shivratri Fair in Mandi on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said fairs and festivals of the hill state were unique in their own ways.

He said the rich colours of tradition witnessed during these festivals should be preserved for posterity.

''These are a part of our lives as celebrating them never brings negativity to our minds,'' the governor said.

''Culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs, and aspirations, besides defining our national identity,'' Arlekar said, adding that fairs and festivals provide new energy to the people.

The governor earlier paid obeisance at the Madhorai temple and also participated in the Jaleb Shobha Yatra. He participated in the 'Bhoj' as well.

