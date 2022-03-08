Left Menu

HP governor presides over closing ceremony of International Shivratri Fair in Mandi

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:12 IST
HP governor presides over closing ceremony of International Shivratri Fair in Mandi
  • Country:
  • India

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the week-long International Shivratri Fair in Mandi on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said fairs and festivals of the hill state were unique in their own ways.

He said the rich colours of tradition witnessed during these festivals should be preserved for posterity.

''These are a part of our lives as celebrating them never brings negativity to our minds,'' the governor said.

''Culture and its heritage reflect and shape values, beliefs, and aspirations, besides defining our national identity,'' Arlekar said, adding that fairs and festivals provide new energy to the people.

The governor earlier paid obeisance at the Madhorai temple and also participated in the Jaleb Shobha Yatra. He participated in the 'Bhoj' as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022