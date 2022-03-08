Left Menu

Chanel doubles down on tweeds for fall show

Reflecting the somber mood caused by the war in Ukraine, the Beatles song "A Day in the Life" was played as models in school-girl hair styles sashayed past the celebrity-stacked front row, parading looks ranging from smart to slouchy, a few with bare shoulders. Chanel said on Friday it would suspend business in Russia, along with rivals LVMH, Hermes and Gucci-owner Kering.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-03-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 19:47 IST
Chanel doubles down on tweeds for fall show
  • Country:
  • France

Chanel took to a tweed-lined stage on Tuesday for its fall collection, sending models filing through a dark, carpeted runway clad in the French fashion house’s trademark skirt and jacket ensembles, shimmery dresses and belted overcoats. The catwalk presentation took place on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, wrapping up a string of industry shows held also in New York, London and Milan.

Chanel creative director Virginie Viard wove patches of bright colours -- pink, turquoise and purple -- into the autumn-toned lineup, accessorising looks with thick thigh-high stockings, striking wader boots and the label’s famous chain strap handbags, some in mini sizes. Reflecting the somber mood caused by the war in Ukraine, the Beatles song "A Day in the Life" was played as models in school-girl hair styles sashayed past the celebrity-stacked front row, parading looks ranging from smart to slouchy, a few with bare shoulders.

Chanel said on Friday it would suspend business in Russia, along with rivals LVMH, Hermes and Gucci-owner Kering. nL5N2V73O4

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

Hubble captures energetic outburst from infant star

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022