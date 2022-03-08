Raining offers for women as brands compete to satisfy special customers of the day

Sumptuous meals, tempting discounts or a chance to enrol for specialised courses of your liking, women in the national capital are in for a special treat as brands go all out to make International Women's Day a gala affair for them. Be it indulging in self-care, a day out with family and friends, or going on a shopping spree, brands -- small and big -- are offering 'maximum discounts' and 'minimum inconvenience' to these special customers of the day.

A trip to Select CITYWALK mall, which has organised a four-day long 'Shop and Get' carnival, is sure to bring a smile on the faces of the shopaholics among women. Besides giving attractive discounts on beauty and cosmetic products, the shopping centre will give Dyson hair dryers to the women who shop the most during the 4-day carnival. The first woman shopper at the centre will get a Daniel Wellington watch. ''All women drivers will get complementary plants from the shopping centre. Women can also avail free nail art services from Simar's Nail Bar, free makeover from Colorbar and free skin consultation from Kama Ayurveda,'' Yogeshwar Sharma, executive director, Select Infrastructure, said. Joining the bandwagon are other brands like The Body Shop India offering flat 25 per cent discount on its pre-packed gifts range, footwear brand Woodland and tea brand Vahdam giving up to 40 per cent off on its select collection. But what if shopping is not your cup of tea, and all you are looking forward to is a day without household chores, and with family and friends accompanied by good food and wine. The hospitality industry is not behind in treating its women customers with the best offers on the day. Top luxury hotels like Vivanta, Roseate House and The Claridges to popular restaurants like Sana-di-ge, Ardor 2.1, The Drunken Botanist and Baris have prepared gastronomical delights and irresistible discounts on the platter for the occasion. While Vivanta, Dwarka and Roseate House are offering a whooping ''50 per cent off'' to women on their buffet dinners and beverages at their select restaurants, The Claridges has curated a special cocktail menu to honour women and is bearing the bill of one woman at every table at its multi-cuisine restaurant Pickwick.

''The special menu will celebrate the wonderful women of our country and their contribution to society... To make the day exceptionally memorable, The Claridges will bear the bill of one woman at every table at Pickwick,'' Sukirti Singhal, marketing communications manager, The Claridges said. Besides these hotels, a special feast by The Drunken Botanist, including delectable delicacies like ''Rainbow Beet'', ''Spicy crispy shitake maki'', ''shrimp popcorn sushi'' and ''TDB smoked salmon'', and one-of-its-kind South-Indian 'Pushpa Thali' -- inspired by actor Allu Arjun's superhit Telugu action-drama film -- have also been prepared for the occasion.

But if you are the kind of woman who wants to use the occasion to enrich her mind and body over any instant gratification, look no far as chances of winning a 28-day free nutrition and lifestyle coaching by fitness expert Veronica Kumra, and getting enrolled into specialised courses -- also free of cost -- under apparel brand BIBA's #ManyShadesOneMe campaign, are also up for grabs.

The courses offered by BIBA include English speaking, Instagram marketing, Facebook marketing, photography, music, Amazon Home Business, Photoshop for beginners, life coaching and web design.

The theme for International Women's Day 2022, according to the United Nations, is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'.

