Shah Rukh Khan follows daughter Suhana's advice about how to have fun in life

Superstar Shah Rukh khan's love for his daughter Suhana knows no bounds. His latest commercial gave fans a glimpse of the father-daughter's adorable bond and also highlighted how Suhana's advices make the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star's life more colourful and beautiful. On Tuesday, SRK took to Instagram and shared a video of Dubai tourism's new advertisement.

The clip begins with Shah Rukh making his iconic pose during a during with The Atlantis Palm Hotel in the background. After wrapping up, he gets a call from daughter Suhana who encourages him to look around and have fun in Dubai since he is at a tourist destination. And guess what? SRK quickly followed Suhana's advice and goes out to explore the Arabic city. He dances on the streets, interacts with people and even attends a fabulous party. He even plays football at the beach with a couple of young boys. At the end of the day, Suhana calls him again and asks him about his day. In response, SRK with a huge on his smile said,"Thanks to you, had the best day of my life."

In the clip, SRK can be seen sporting long hair. Shah Rukh's new commercial has undoubtedly left fans in complete awe.

"HOW PERFECT HE IS DAMN," a netizen commented. "He is so so handsome. King Khan is back," another one wrote.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh is currently in Spain for the shoot of his film 'Pathaan', which will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

