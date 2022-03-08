Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat opens up about working with Shruti Seth, Zeeshan Ayyub in 'Bloody Brothers'

Ahead of the release of 'Bloody Brothers', actor Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about his experience working with his co-stars Shruti Seth, Zeeshan Ayyub and Tina Desai in the show.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:25 IST
Ahead of the release of 'Bloody Brothers', actor Jaideep Ahlawat opened up about his experience working with his co-stars Shruti Seth, Zeeshan Ayyub and Tina Desai in the show. "Working with Zeeshan, Shruti and Tina were amazing. I, of course, have more scenes with Shruti as she is playing my onscreen wife and of course, Zeeshan is playing my brother, very less scenes with Tina however you will easily witness the chemistry and relationship that all four of us share offscreen as well. The love angle between Tina and Zeeshan, Relationship of Shruti and Jaideep onscreen will give you an understanding of how good of friends we are off-screen. It was a wonderful experience working with them," Jaideep shared.

Helmed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, 'Bloody Brothers' is touted as a dark comedy. The series is the Indian adaptation of British mystery thriller 'Guilt'. Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alagh, and Mugdha Godse are also a part of 'Bloody Brothers', which is scheduled to release on ZEE5 on March 18. (ANI)

