Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her collaboration with Badshah for 'Tabahi'

Badshah's latest single 'Tabahi' features none other than Tamannaah Bhatia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 22:50 IST
Tamannaah and Badshah . Image Credit: ANI
Badshah's latest single 'Tabahi' features none other than Tamannaah Bhatia. As the song opened to positive responses from the audience, Tamannaah expressed her happiness and talked about her collaboration with the rapper for the dance track.

"This is the first time I collaborated with Badshah and it was a blast making the video with him! I've been secretly humming this song to myself ever since I first heard it and now, I can finally sing it out loud! My favourite part of the song is the hook step - it has me hooked in every way! The video is already pooling in a lot of love all over the country and I'm grateful for all of it," she said. Meanwhile, on the film front, Tamannaah has a lot of projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Gurthunda Seethakalam, F3, Bhola Shankar, Pan A Plan B, Yaar Dost and Babli Bouncer among others. (ANI)

