Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock reach divorce settlement

Grammy winner Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have reached a settlement in their divorce battle. According to the information obtained by Page Six, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Scott Gordon signed off on the terms.

Kelly has reportedly been granted primary custody of their two children -- 7-year-old daughter River, and 5-year-old son Remington. On the other hand, Blackstock, who resides in Montana, will have the kids one weekend a month.

As per Page Six, Kelly will keep the former couple's Montana ranch, though Blackstock is allowed to live there until June 1. In the meantime, he must pay USD 12,500 a month for rent. For the unversed, the singer 39-year-old singer had previously agreed to give her ex-husband over five per cent of the rural estate. His share equates to USD 908,800 of its $17,750,000 estimated value, as per the outlet.

Kelly had initially won the heavily fought-over home last October, but Blackstock argued it was "marital property" and not part of their prenuptial agreement. As per the legal information obtained by Page Six, Blackstock will now get spousal support of USD 1,15,000 a month, but that expires in January 2024.

The news of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's divorce settlement agreement comes nearly a month after the pop-star filed a request to legally change her last name to Brianne. A court hearing regarding the petition is scheduled for March 28.

Kelly filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The estranged couple were declared legally single in August 2021. The exes share daughter 7-year-old daughter River, and 5-year-old son Remington, while Blackstock is also a father of two older kids from a previous relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)