Sidharth Malhotra-starrer 'Mission Majnu' to now release in June

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer espionage thriller ''Mission Majnu'' will now make its debut in theatres on June 10, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the 1970s-set espionage thriller features Malhotra as a RAW agent, who leads a covert operation on Pakistani soil. The film was earlier slated to be released in theatres on May 13.

The news of the film's new release date was shared by production banner RSVP on its social media handles. ''The target is set! Get ready to be a part of India's most daring RAW mission in the heart of Pakistan. Inspired by true events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 10th June 2022,'' the studio posted on Instagram alongside the movie's official poster.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP, and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta of Guilty By Association Media.

''Mission Majnu'' marks the Hindi film debut of Mandanna, who most recently starred in the Telugu blockbuster ''Pushpa''. ''Mission Majnu'' is written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)