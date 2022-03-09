Sophie Okonedo, Mathias Schweighofer board Gal Gadot's 'Heart of Stone'

''Death on the Nile'' star Sophie Okonedo and ''Army of the Dead'' actor Mathias Schweighofer have joined the cast of Gal Gadot-led spy thriller ''Heart Of Stone''.

The two actors have boarded the Netflix project along with Jing Lusi and Paul Ready, Netflix announced in a press release.

To be directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, ''Heart of Stone'' will also feature Irish actor Jamie Dornan and Indian star Alia Bhatt in her Hollywood debut.

According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

