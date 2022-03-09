Left Menu

Sophie Okonedo, Mathias Schweighofer board Gal Gadot's 'Heart of Stone'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-03-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 13:05 IST
Sophie Okonedo, Mathias Schweighofer board Gal Gadot's 'Heart of Stone'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Death on the Nile'' star Sophie Okonedo and ''Army of the Dead'' actor Mathias Schweighofer have joined the cast of Gal Gadot-led spy thriller ''Heart Of Stone''.

The two actors have boarded the Netflix project along with Jing Lusi and Paul Ready, Netflix announced in a press release.

To be directed by Tom Harper from a script penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, ''Heart of Stone'' will also feature Irish actor Jamie Dornan and Indian star Alia Bhatt in her Hollywood debut.

According to the official logline, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.

The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano.

Harper, Rucka and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global
4
Study examines how brain makes memories

Study examines how brain makes memories

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022