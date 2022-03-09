Sujoy Ghosh on 10 yrs of 'Kahaani': Thank you for looking after our film

Director Sujoy Ghosh on Wednesday expressed gratitude towards the audience for continuing to shower their love on his 2012 hit mystery thriller ''Kahaani''. Starring Vidya Balan in the lead, the movie is remembered for its taut storytelling, stellar performance by the cast and the lived-in feel of the cinematography by Setu that featured Kolkata as another starring character.

''Kahaani'' follows Balan's Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festival of Durga Puja, helped by Assistant Sub-Inspector Satyoki ''Rana'' Sinha (Parambrata Chatterjee) and Inspector General A Khan (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

''Ten years of #kahaani ... so many people to thank but none more than ALL OF YOU who, continues to own the film. thank you for looking after our film. thank you for your continuing love which inspires us to work harder. massive love from the team (sic)'' Ghosh tweeted on the film's 10th anniversary.

Ghosh co-wrote the film with Advaita Kala and co-produced it under Boundscript Motion Pictures with Kushal Kantilal Gada.

Following critical acclaim and word-of-mouth publicity, the film reportedly grossed Rs 91.7 crore at the box office. The film also won three National Film Awards -- best original screenplay for Ghosh, best editing for Namrata Rao and special jury award for Siddiqui.

The success of ''Kahaani'' also led to a spiritual successor, titled ''Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh'', which was released in 2016. It was remade by Sekhar Kammula in Telugu as Anaamika (2014) with Nayanthara reprising Vidya's role. A South Korean remake of ''Kahaani'' is also under development. The film will be co-produced by Ghosh and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim of Seoul-based Kross Pictures.

In an interview to PTI in February, Kim said they were ''now casting'' for the remake and hope to go on floors later this year.

The original ''Kahaani'' also starred Indraneil Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee, who played the fan favourite Bob Biswas, an LIC agent who moonlighted as a cold-blooded contract killer.

A spin-off on the breakout character, titled ''Bob Biswas'' and starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead, was released last year on the streamer ZEE5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)