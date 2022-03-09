Arati Kadav, Sumukhi Suresh, Ajitpal Singh and more part of BAFTA Breakthrough India 2022 initiative

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Wednesday named its 10 emerging talents, including filmmakers Arati Kadav, Ajitpal Singh, Leena Manimekalai and writer-comedian Sumukhi Suresh, who will participate in the 2022 edition of its BAFTA Breakthrough India initiative supported by Netflix.

The participants were selected by jury of industry experts including composer AR Rahman, actors Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, editor Apurva Asrani and filmmaker Shonali Bose.

While Kadav is known for the futuristic sci-fi film ''Cargo'' (Netflix), Singh is known for writing and directing ''Tabbar'', a SonyLIV web series. Manimekalai made her feature directorial debut with ''Maadathy, an Unfairy Tale''.

A well-known name in the stand-up comedy circuit, Suresh is also known for starring in and co-writing the hit Amazon Prime Video series ''Pushpavalli''. She recently launched her content company, Motormouth.

Apart from the quartet, the line-up of emerging talents include ''Eeb Allay Ooo!'' director Prateek Vats, ''Sacred Games'' music composer Alokananda Dasgupta, producer Mathivanan Rajendran and game director Nakul Verma.

The participants also include ''Eeb Allay Ooo!'' cinematographer Saumyananda Sahi and the film's writer Shubham.

The BAFTA Breakthrough India's list of jurors for 2022 also includes games producer Charu Desodt, Gaurav Gandhi of Amazon Prime Video, Netflix's Monika Shergill, film producers Guneet Monga, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Krishnendu Majumdar and entrepreneur Vishal Gondal. ''Furthermore, this year’s programme has also seen an additional collaboration with Guneet Monga, Vishal Gondal and Ratna Pathak Shah as ‘Supporters’ from the Indian film, games and television industries, respectively, to enable easy navigation of the country’s robust talent network.

''During the programme, the participants will be provided with an opportunity to connect with and learn from the best British and Indian creatives, as well as share their expertise with peers from around the world,'' a note from the BAFTA read.

The participants will also receive one-to-one meetings, global networking opportunities, free access to BAFTA events and screenings for 12 months, and full BAFTA voting membership, the note further read. Tim Hunter, Executive Director of Learning and New Talent, BAFTA said the team is excited to be working with ''another crop of such world-class talent''.

''We're grateful to Netflix—who share our vision of inspiring, supporting and celebrating new creative talent. Congratulations to our new cohort, and welcome to the BAFTA Breakthrough family,'' Hunter added in the statement.

Rahman, BAFTA Breakthrough India Ambassador and Jury Chair, said selecting 10 participants out of the ''incredible applications'' they received was a challenging task. ''After a lively discussion and careful consideration, the chosen 10 Breakthroughs are a diverse mix of individuals from across various regions, professions and languages, reflecting India’s creative diversity.

''With BAFTA Breakthrough India providing a doorway to significant opportunities at the national and international level, I am looking forward to the 2022 cohort of ten Indian talents making the most of their experience,'' Rahman said. Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content, Netflix India said, through BAFTA Breakthrough India, the team is excited to ''identify and empower fresh, new voices and talent that deserves a platform like this''.

''We received many incredible applications this year. Congratulations to the ten selected Breakthroughs! We cannot wait to see how they shape and contribute to the creative wave in their industries,'' Shergill added.

The participants of its 2021 and inaugural Indian edition included writer-producer Akshay Singh, writer-directors Arun Karthick, Renu Savant, cinematographer Jay Pinak Oza, composer Karthikeya Murthy, actors Tanya Maniktala, Palomi Ghosh, game developer and art director Shruti Ghosh, writer-editor Sumit Purohit, and director Vikram Singh.

