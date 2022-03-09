Left Menu

Renee Zellweger to headline World War II drama series 'Avenger Field'

09-03-2022
Renee Zellweger to headline World War II drama series 'Avenger Field'
Academy Award winner Renee Zellweger is set to star in ''Avenger Field'' that is in development at the streamer Peacock.

News of the series comes hot on the heels of on the same day as the debut of the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam,” a true crime drama in which Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp.

''Avenger Field'', a one-hour drama, comes from writer Felicia D Henderson and is backed by MGM Television, Zellweger’s Big Picture Co, Toluca Pictures and North Rose Pictures. The show is said to be in the same vein as 2016 movie ''Hidden Figures'' and celebrates the brave women (and men) that executed a clandestine all female US Airforce program called the WASPS to battle Hitler’s evil from home.

Inspired by the true story of WASPS leader Jackie Cohran, to be played by Zellweger, and the diverse group of women as brave and righteous as the astronauts from The Right Stuff, these women fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely, the official description read.

Henderson will also executive produce the show along with Susanna White, who will serve as director.

