Left Menu

Disney Plus' 'National Treasure' casts Breeda Wool

Actor Breeda Wool will be joining Disney Plus' 'National Treasure' cast for a key recurring role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:04 IST
Disney Plus' 'National Treasure' casts Breeda Wool
Breeda Wool (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Breeda Wool will be joining Disney Plus' 'National Treasure' cast for a key recurring role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones. As per Deadline, the Mira Nair directorial is an expansion of the 'National Treasure' movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess-- a dreamer in search of answers about her family-- who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Wool will reportedly play Kacey, a sarcastic, henchwoman and Billie's second-in-command. 'National Treasure' is Disney Branded Television's TV series for Disney plus produced by ABC Signature.

The project is executively produced by the films' producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022