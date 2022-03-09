Disney Plus' 'National Treasure' casts Breeda Wool

Actor Breeda Wool will be joining Disney Plus' 'National Treasure' cast for a key recurring role opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones. As per Deadline, the Mira Nair directorial is an expansion of the 'National Treasure' movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess-- a dreamer in search of answers about her family-- who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Wool will reportedly play Kacey, a sarcastic, henchwoman and Billie's second-in-command. 'National Treasure' is Disney Branded Television's TV series for Disney plus produced by ABC Signature.

The project is executively produced by the films' producer Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley. (ANI)

