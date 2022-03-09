Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut reveals 'Lock Upp' producer Ekta Kapoor wanted actor to just be herself on reality show

Ace producer Ekta Kapoor's new reality show 'Lock Upp' is currently creating a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry and one of the main reasons is the show's host -- Kangana Ranaut!

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:14 IST
Kangana Ranaut reveals 'Lock Upp' producer Ekta Kapoor wanted actor to just be herself on reality show
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Divya Malhotra Ace producer Ekta Kapoor's new reality show 'Lock Upp' is currently creating a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry and one of the main reasons is the show's host -- Kangana Ranaut!

The 'Tanu Weds Manu' star, who has already shown her mettle in the film industry with some of her powerful performances in the women-centric films, has now chosen a new role for her -- a host! The 34-year-old celebrated actor, with her rough avatar, is currently acing her role as a host of Ekta Kapoor's 'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel'.

Kangana revealed how Ekta was keen on seeing her for who she is as a person, instead of the actor playing a character on screen. "Ekta said you play a lot of strong women on screen but you know how strong you are and how strong your personality is. I want to use that instead of giving you a character for you to project and conceal yourself beneath. I want to see you as a person," the 'Queen' actor revealed.

'Lock Upp', which is currently streaming on OTT platforms, has the most controversial celebrities locked up in a jail-like setup with basic amenities. Meanwhile, on the film front, Kangana will soon be seen in movies including 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency', and 'The Incarnation: Sita'.

She is also producing the upcoming dark comedy 'Tiku Weds Sheru' under her production house, Manikarnika Films. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022