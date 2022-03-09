Left Menu

Oscars 2022: Rami Malek, Simu Liu, more stars to present

Oscars 2022 is going to be one star-studded event. Actors Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James and Rami Malek are among the latest group of presenters for this year's Oscars ceremony.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 17:50 IST
Oscars 2022: Rami Malek, Simu Liu, more stars to present
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscars 2022 is going to be one star-studded event. Actors Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James and Rami Malek are among the latest group of presenters for this year's Oscars ceremony. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Ruth E. Carter, John Leguizamo and Anthony Hopkins will also take the stage during the Academy Awards, it was announced on Tuesday.

The new group joins previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and last year's best-supporting actor winner, Yuh-jung Youn. The Oscars often have the prior year's acting winners present the acting awards. Additional presenters and other stars joining the award ceremony will be revealed in the coming weeks.

It was previously announced that the award show would not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its performers and presenters, but nominees and guests will have to show proof of vaccination as well as two negative PCR tests. However, the performers and presenters will be tested for COVID-19 in keeping with safety protocols.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will produce. The show will air live on March 27 on ABC at 8 pm ET/ 5 p.m. PT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; Moderna plots vaccines against 15 pathogens with future pandemic potential and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 42 more COVID deaths, 1,684 new cases; M...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022