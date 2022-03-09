'Jalsa' trailer: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah fight for justice in intense drama

The trailer of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah-starrer 'Jalsa' is out, and it has left fans extremely excited for the film. The trailer revolves around the killing of a young girl and news channels investigating it. Shefali can be seen playing the role of the victim's mother, while Vidya plays a journalist who is looking into the story.

After seeing the trailer, social media users heaped praises on the cast. "This looks interesting. Can't wait to watch the film," a netizen commented.

"Two great actors in one frame together -- definitely a treat to watch," another one wrote. With 'Jalsa', Vidya has managed to delve into the gray character.

"My attempt is to tell a new story and be a different person from the characters I've played so far, and Jalsa ticked those boxes. Jalsa gave me the opportunity to delve into the gray and it's been a very challenging, enriching, and fulfilling experience for me as an actor. Also teaming up with Suresh again on a film that is poles apart from our previous project - Tumhari Sulu, was so exciting," she shared. Shefali, too, opened up about her character.

"There are certain stories, you can't be a part of, Jalsa was one such experience for me. Unlike my recent portrayals, my role as Rukshana in Jalsa is a complete contrast. However, the vulnerabilities and dilemmas that of a mother are like any other and living through them has been really fulfilling as an artist. It feels great to know that our hard work shall reach such a huge number of viewers at once and I am sure Jalsa will resonate with them," Shefali expressed. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' will be out on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. The film also features Iqbal Khan and Manav Kaul. (ANI)

